More of Quebec will be in a green zone next week

Next week, three other Quebec regions will have their COVID-19 restrictions loosened and be in a green zone as determined by Quebec’s Public Health agency. It is a decision the government made due to the lower number of positive cases and the rise of vaccinations.
On June 21, the Mauricie and Centre-du-Quebec, the Bas-Saint-Laurent, and Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, will join Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Côte-Nord, Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madelein, and Nord-du-Quebec as green zones.
With the new green zone rules, a maximum of 10 people from three different addresses can gather in a private home. Restaurants and bars can also seat 10 guests from different households at the same table.
Residents of yellow zones travelling into green zones must still follow the rules of their home region. And green zone residents going into a yellow zone must respect yellow zone measures.
