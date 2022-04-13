CSL may drop annual tempo fee: councillor

Côte St. Luc council may drop the annual $75 fee to install temporary garage shelters during the winter, Councillor Mitch Kujavsky posted on the CSL Uncensored Facebook page.
In previous years, tempos were allowed if a resident did not have a carport or garage. Several residents with garages were also able to have them by providing the city with a doctor’s note.
Then, in 2018, council passed a bylaw allowing residents in single-family homes or duplexes to put up temporary car shelters in most areas of the city.
Kujavsky was responding to a resident who pointed out that a notice was left at local homes, with no attribution, contending that the $75 fee “is substantial compared to other municipalities on the island of Montreal. NDG residents pay no fees and Dorval residents pay $20 a year.” The person distributing the notices urged those against the fees to contact Kujavsky.
A poster on Facebook objected to the anonymity of the notice, writing that a name should have been included.
Kujavsky responded that he spoke with the person who distributed the notice, who he said “did so in good faith.
“The purpose was just to create a grassroots campaign to eliminate the annual tempo fee. The good news is that the elimination of the annual fee has already passed though committee and is well on the way to being eliminated! The bylaw modification is being worked on by staff and will be decided upon by council in the coming months, well before Fall/Winter.”
