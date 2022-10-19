Quebec Superior Court Judge Babak Barin sided with a 64-year-old patient who opposed the McGill University Health Centre’s desire to transfer him to a long-term care facility.
The issue was “transfer and placement [of the defendant to] a structured and supervised living environment recommended by the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Social Services and designated by the Mécanisme d’accès à l’hébergement, which will answer the [defendant’s] needs and offer him the setting that his state of health requires, such as [a long-term care facility] CHSLD.”
According to the court document, until nearly a year ago, the English-speaking father of six children, not named, “was seemingly strong, active, walking and even helping friends. He was an active chef able to prepare meals for several hundred people at a time.
But “after an initial hospitalization at the Jewish General Hospital at the end of 2021 because of weakness in his arms and legs, on Jan. 12, 2022, the defendant was admitted to the Montreal Neurological Institute (MIN), where he was diagnosed with a severe neuro-inflammatory condition known as “Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder.’ This is an inflammatory disorder of the central nervous system that predominantly targets the optic nerves and the spinal cord. On Jan. 31, 2022, he was discharged to an inpatient rehabilitation facility to be readmitted again to the MIN just over a short month later. The defendant continues to remain at the MIN and, unfortunately, he will likely never walk again.”
The court document said the MUHC “relies on two expert reports and a report from a professional social-worker to argue that the defendant is inapt and categorically refusing care.
“The defendant testifies that he understands everything, is not refusing care but is not prepared to accept moving into a long-term care facility without better appreciating and being told what is awaiting him in the future. The [MUHC] is principally concerned, that ‘if it is concluded that it is acceptable for a patient to choose transition beds, [it] will never [be able to] vacate the hospital of no longer medically active cases.’ It should be recalled that in its Application for authorization for care, the plaintiff is requesting the transfer and placement of the defendant to a structured and supervised living environment recommended by the MUHC Social Services and designated by the Mécanisme d’accès à l’hébergement, which will answer the defendant’s needs and offer him the setting that his state of health requires, such as a long-term care facility.”
The judge ruled in favour of the patient, writing, “an application for an authorization for care is not an appropriate vehicle for the court to address a hospital’s challenges in ‘vacating beds of no longer medically active cases.
“In the face of doubt concerning a person’s fundamental rights and liberties, the benefit must enrich the person. A person’s rights and liberties must supersede administrative obstacles. No matter the state of health care in a free and democratic society, hospital beds cannot be freed at the cost of inviolable civil and personal rights.”
The judgment added that the patient is reminded, however, that “the efforts deployed by the plaintiff and the medical and other staff around him daily are all, in good faith, and for his entire benefit, and the sooner the parties are able to move forward with a transfer of the defendant to a long-term facility, the sooner the defendant would be able to benefit from appropriate care.”
We have asked the MUHC for a reaction.
The entire case can be read at citoyens.soquij.qc.ca. Search “MUHC”.
