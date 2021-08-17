Boil-water advisory still in effect in Pierrefonds and DDO

In Montreal’s West Island, the boil-water advisory is still in effect through Pierrefonds-Roxboro and Dollard-des-Ormeaux. It was issued by Montreal’s Water Department on Monday.
The advisory was official on August 11. Since then, samples were taken on August 15 that have confirmed the relevance of certain bacterias in the water supply.
The city of Montreal has stated that daily samples are being taken in the impacted areas. In order for the advisory to end, samples have to demonstrate the absence of contamination for two consecutive days.
Until the advisory is lifted, Pierrefonds-Roxboro and Dollard-des-Ormeaux residents are asked to boil their tap water at a full boil for at least one minute before consumption.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.