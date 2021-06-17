Now you can download your ‘proof of vaccination’ in Quebec

Health Minister Christian Dubé announced on Twitter that a new portal will be available for Quebecers to download their ‘proof of vaccination’.
According to Dubé, the portal will allow people who didn’t get a QR code in their email to retrieve it online. This will be digital proof that you got the COVID-19 vaccine.
On the government website, it states that the portal will ask Quebecers to enter their first and last name, date of birth, the date of their first vaccine dose, the name of the vaccine, and their health insurance number.
