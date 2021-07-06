Non-profit restaurant in Montreal reopens a week after fire

In Montreal’s Plateau, a summer camp restaurant named Robin des Bois burned down last week. But with the help of the Plateau community, the restaurant was able to reopen at a new location.
Robin des Bois is a non-profit restaurant that hosts a day camp and has donated to Plateau food banks for years. After the fire, the people behind Robin des Bois put out a message on social media asking for help. Days later, the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough gave the campers access to an empty restaurant called La Fontaine Park.
Plateau Mayor Luc Raboin has stated that it was an easy decision and one that he was glad to make for the kids at the camp and the community. Judy Servay and Amelie Acloque — members of the Robin des Bois team — have expressed their gratitude for their community rallying behind them and for being able to resume their camp and initiative so quickly after a devastating fire.
“My heart, our hearts, is full of joy,” said Acloque.
