For those of you looking for great content to watch or are always interested to know about what is going on in Montreal, a recent Concordia University graduate named Pamela Pagano has got you covered. She is the founder and host of Kind Time — an online series that highlights Montrealers doing great things that may otherwise go unnoticed.
Pagano has interviewed dog rescuers, inspiring kids like Benjamin Russo, local celebrities like Nonna Maria and Matthew Giuffrida, amputee and body inclusivity advocates like Allison E. Lang, and many others. After 3 seasons, Pagano’s energy, grace, and passion has shined through with every episode. But as she told The Suburban, it was an organic process that got her there.
“Over 2 years ago, I had a conversation with my parents at the dinner table. I was halfway through my journalism degree and they really wanted to know what my goals were. Eventually, we started talking about kindness and that made us pause. It sounded like a great idea to have a show centred on kindness. And 3 seasons later, it was such a pleasure to see everyone smile and share their stories with me and the world. Especially once the pandemic hit and we had to adapt, we realized that kindness is needed more than ever. It is something we keep in mind every day. There are just so many amazing people in Montreal and it’s a privilege to meet all of them.”
To follow Pagano and the Kind Time show, you can find everything you need on YouTube and IGTV. Additionally, you can also visit her Instagram page for highlights of past interviews. Plans for season 4 are already in the works. So, why don’t you give Pagano your time once you have a chance? After all, Pagano and her guests exhibit how being kind is the new cool.
