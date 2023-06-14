In your Mayday editorial you question the benefits of Bill 96 and particularly its new elements announced June 1st. I don’t have your writing skills but as a Québécois I wonder how the right to be served and answered in English will happen only if in part you attest to being an ‘historic Anglo’! No meetings for B’Nai Brith, no courtesy, no calls returned by the CAQ!
Il semblerait quelques Québécois sont obsédé par l’application de la loi 96 une extension de la loi 101. Trop c’est trop! La CAQ prendre une position musclée de nos droit fondamentaux qui en piétine sur notre liberté d’expression indépendante individuelle. C’est trop. Comme Québécois je veux garder ma liberté qui est surtout en déclin avec la loi 96.
Bill 96 impedes our access to English in our health care system in Quebec. Will anglophones or other minorities be restricted from receiving their medical diagnosis in English. Our liberty of individual choice of language is deteriorating and vanishing in Quebec with constant laws like Bill 96. Why attack other nationalities and languages? Who is protecting us against the decline of our freedom of choice in Quebec?
Pouquoi recevoir des services en d’autres langues que français aux Québec est devenu une tâche colossale ? I agree with your editorial so much. Senator Loffreda’s speech on Bill C13 was quite right when he said, “...aucun doute je parle français et fier d’être Québécois.However, these Bills do nothing except harm the linguistic minority in the country!”
La Liberté ne devrait pas s’appliquer seulement aux Québécois francophone. Les Québécois aussi veulent leur liberté de chois svp. Yes, indeed, the CAQ appears to be in violation of international law. It’s time to support the lawyers fighting against the destruction of minority rights in Quebec. While the language wars continue the real problems like our crumbling health care and public education in Quebec takes a back burner. Liberté pour les Québécois!
Sharyn Cadot
Pointe Claire
