If it were not for the COVID-19 pandemic, Louis Schnider would probably still be reporting for work at the age of 100.
“For the last 20 years he worked at Trans Canada Carpet on Cote Vertu,” son Howard told me. “COVID broke the routine and at 98 he retired from the workforce. There is not much you can buy or give a person who has outlived many wars, the Spanish flu and even COVID.”
Last week Louis’ family members celebrated his centennial at the Donald Berman Jewish Eldercare in Côte des Neiges, where he has resided since May 2020. “I can quite honestly say I have had an exceptional, good life,” Louis said in a video you can see on our website. “I enjoyed what I was doing.”
Louis attended Bancroft Elementary and Commercial High, ranking number two in Canada on his matriculation exams in 1939. He served in the Air Force during World War II for Canada, stationed throughout areas of the country. After the war, he had a keen sense for business and was involved in several different ventures in Montreal, New York and Japan. Eventually he got into the carpet industry and opened several Tapis Beaubien stores in Montreal.
Louis has two children, four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
JFK VOICES: Students from across Montreal will showcase their musical talents, while raising funds for the Just for Kids Foundation on Sunday April 10 (3 pm) at John Rennie High School in Pointe Claire. The goal is to raise $50,000 to improve upon the mental health resources offered at the Montreal Children’s Hospital. Mark Bergman and Catherine Verdon-Diamond from The Beat 92.5 and CHOM FM’s Jason Rockman will serve as emcees. Awards will be presented for best solo, duo and group performances. This year’s theme is Songs of Hope. Among the top fundraisers as of this writing are Alexis Côté, Alexandra Panagoulakis-Pérez , Rachel Dara, Caleb Johnston, David Flexer, Jill Liebmann, Anne-Marie René, Rim Hilali and Eleftheria Lazaridi.
“Mental health is something that many people have experienced throughout the pandemic, especially children and teenagers,” said Liebmann. “I am honoured to be able to use my passion for music to help improve the mental health resources to make getting proper help more accessible. JFK’s mission is close to my heart.”
QBBE GALA: The long-awaited 50th anniversary gala of the Quebec Board of Black Educators will take place this Saturday April 9 (6:30 pm) at the Nordheimer Ballroom of the InterContinental hotel. Officially established on Dec. 29, 1971, the QBBE is a non-profit education and research institution dedicated to addressing educational disparity and providing academic support and opportunities to communities of colour. The two main programs that will be supported by the proceeds of this charity event are: QBBE Learning Centre, which provides academic support and opportunities to communities of colour; and QBBE Family First, whose objective is to make positive connections between education and other aspects of the students’ lives.
The event will kick off with a cocktail reception, followed by the anniversary gala where they will highlight the organization’s journey and honour some outstanding QBBE students. The gala will be followed by a “Back in time” after-party. Musical Director Warren “Slim” Williams will lead an all-star ensemble along with video presentations, guest speakers, raffles and recognitions. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. The committee is composed of President Alix Adrien, Gina Ferrus, Pascale Adrien, Rachel Diotte-Lyles and Slim Williams. Info: https://qbbe.ca/50th-gala.
