Vaccine production delayed at NRC plant in TMR

Production of the Novavax vaccine is delayed at the newly created National Research Council $126 million vaccine plant in the Town of Mount Royal, and no one knows when that production will begin, say media reports.
The National Post reports that while the facility is capable of proceeding, Novavax has not yet been approved for use in Canada and the company has not yet worked out the production process for that vaccine. The vaccine has been approved in Europe, say reports. Also, Pfizer and Moderna have already been the vaccines mostly provided to Canadians.
Novavax Inc had announced in June that its vaccine was more than 90 percent effective against COVID, including potential variants.
The TMR facility and its capability for production had been completed this past June.
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne had said this past summer that "we expect by the end of the year to be in a position to be producing vaccines. We’re talking around two million doses a month based on the process and the design we have seen so far." He had also said the Novavax vaccine could be used globally, for potential boosters and future pandemics.
Laurie Bouchard, a spokesperson for Champagne, told the National Post that "the NRC is continuing to work with Novavax, Inc. to produce their COVID-19 vaccine at the Biologics Manufacturing Centre upon the completion of technology transfer and once both the vaccine candidate and the facility receive Health Canada approvals. Manufacturing can go ahead once these milestones are achieved."
