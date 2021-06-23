Premier François Legault has announced that fully vaccinated people in Quebec will soon be able to take off their masks in social gatherings as of July 2. The decision comes as the COVID-19 numbers in Quebec continue to improve. According to Legault, at least 80% of all Quebecers have now gotten their first dose of the vaccine.
Legault also stated that all Quebec regions will be heading into a green zone as of June 28. Additionally, private outdoor gatherings will now be allowed to have up to 20 people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.