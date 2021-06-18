Entertainment: Shark Week has more 'shock and jaw' in store

Discovery’s most-anticipated event of the year, SHARK WEEK, returns with more shock, more jaw, and more “Vitamin Sea” than ever before.
Leading up to SHARK WEEK, dive into a shark movie festival across Discovery platforms. SHARK WEEK 2021’s jawesome lineup, which premieres July 11th, will deliver all-new groundbreaking shark stories revealing remarkable insights into the mysterious world of these magnificent creatures. This year will include Discovery’s first-ever shark competitive docu-series, SHARK ACADEMY and the return of shark themed episodes of JOSH GATES TONIGHT. In addition, celebrities including William Shatner, Tiffany Haddish, Brad Paisley, the cast of Jackass, and many others will be diving into the water for extraordinary shark adventures.
Discovery Channel continues to work with nearly two dozen of the world’s most respected marine biologists and science institutions. SHARK WEEK 2021 will once again deliver incredible brand-new, innovative shark research and compelling insight on some of the most remarkable shark species in the world including the first in utero camera tag in a pregnant Tiger shark, a potentially new Great White mating behavior, and the discovery of an elusive pupping ground.
Oceana and Discovery continue their longstanding partnership to help protect sharks, which are threatened by a global shark fin trade that includes fins from as many as 73 million sharks each year. Additionally, Discovery is partnering with Beneath The Waves, an ocean NGO using cutting-edge science to advance scientific discovery and catalyze ocean policy, with initiatives focusing on the conservation of biodiversity and highly migratory species such as sharks.
Discovery will leave no shark fan behind, bringing the SHARK WEEK experience to viewers across digital and social media platforms. This year, the fully immersive experience continues with fin-tastic new AR filters for Instagram, Snapchat, and Facebook, and 7 nights of livestreams on TikTok. Viewers watching live will enjoy the first ever JAWscers hosted by Bob the Shark, an interactive experience that will allow fans to vote on their favorite Shark Week moments of all time.
In addition to watching SHARK WEEK 2021 on Discovery, viewers can join the conversation on social media using #SHARKWEEK, and follow Discovery Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for more updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.