Suzanne Reisler Litwin: The Word Emporium of Chocolatology

I must admit, I think I learn more from my students than they learn from me! Okay, okay, that might not be the absolute truth, but sometimes I feel this way.
Each year, I teach online creative writing courses with Concordia University’s Continuing Education Department. I usually teach the courses: Writing for Children, Creative Non-Fiction, and Writing Your Memoir. I teach a wide range of ages of students, starting from early twenties to seniors. These courses are joyfully filled with Writer’s Toolbox Tools, creative structures, and challenging writing assignments, etc. The courses cover a 10 week period, as taught once a week for three hours, totally 30 hours of instruction.
Believe me when I tell you the three hours of instruction go by very quickly as the students are often sharing, writing, workshopping, and learning fun new writing methods. Although the courses follow a season, once we get started, it flies by very quickly. Honestly, it’s true!
I also teach at The Cummings Centre, which is a community centre for adults ages 50 and over. The Cummings Centre provides dynamic and innovative programs, social services, and volunteer opportunities in a vibrant, respectful, inclusive and compassionate environment. At The Cummings Centre, I’ve been teaching the creative writing course, Write About it, since the winter of 2017. What started out to be a simple creative writing course has morphed into a Creative Writing Word Emporium!
I know an emporium is a large store which sells a variety of goods. Actually, this is what our creative writing course offers. It teaches, inspires and shares a huge variety of everything, like it’s the Amazon store of creative writing. Originally, the basic plan was to teach a creative writing course, each term to new students. That’s not what happened.
Each term, the original registered students, re-registered for the next term over and over and over again. This spring 2023, I will be teaching the course for the 22th time. For some students, this will also be their 22th time taking the course. Therefore, the course curriculum needs to constantly change and evolve with our consistently returning student body.
As an instructor, it’s a challenging task to always research, study and re-invent new materials to satisfy our creative returning students. As well, each term we welcome new innovative creative writer’s into the course. At the beginning of a new term, we need to bring everyone into a comfortable fold. What’s most unpredictable is what the students will write and how they will share their writing.
Some students have played instruments and sung their writing. Some students have written speeches worthy of world leaders. Some students have been published in award winning newspapers and magazines. Some students have left gorgeous legacies for their families and friends to read. Some students have published books based on their writing assignments. And… some students have taken our breath away from their beautiful prose and poetry.
Each week a creative writing lesson is given. On this particular week, the lesson was: The Amazing World of Inventions
The world is full of amazing inventions. The telephone was invented by Alexander Graham Bell. On March 7, 1876, Bell was granted a US patent 174465A, for a method of transmitting speech by telegraphy-the telephone. In the early 1920s Frederick Banting and Charles Best discovered insulin under the directorship of John Macleod at the University of Toronto. With the help of James Collip insulin was purified, making it available for the successful treatment of diabetes. Banting and Macleod earned a Nobel Prize for their work in 1923. What is the greatest invention you know? Why did you choose this invention? What makes this invention so great? Or perhaps you would like to uninvent something? Tell us why you would like to uninvent this?
As a group, we discussed different inventions and our thoughts about uninventing things. The students were then given time to write down their immediate thoughts on the topic. Some students shared their ideas and before we knew it, the class was over. The homework was to write a 1 page, 250 words or a sharing time of 2 ½ minutes piece on this topic.
The following week, our students shared their homework with our class members.
I’m always prepared to listen to fabulous writing, but I was not prepared to be completely moved by this poem, written by Natalie Segall
UNINVENTING THE HUMAN CONDITION
I present my case with bold intent.
On what human inventions would I uninvent.
Allow me to forge forward from beginning to end.
With my list of perceptions in no particular order of equivalent.
First, I would uninvent pain and sorrow.
Would it not undoubtedly lead us to a better tomorrow?
I would uninvent torture, war and destruction.
Which would ultimately be followed by much danger and sadness reduction.
I would then proceed to uninvent hatred, bigotry, judgment and slavery.
Which would promote acceptance, transparency, intelligence and bravery.
I would have to uninvent loneliness and isolation.
In favour of connectedness, hopefulness, and creation.
Next, I would uninvent desperation and fear.
Which would abolish tears and lead to great cheer.
I would uninvent poverty, hunger and deficit.
So all will have shelter, good food and a place to sit.
I would like so very much to uninvent illness and loss.
And show the human animal what truly matters, what’s boss.
I would uninvent maps, with their false territories and borders.
We would be one people, sharing one Earth with no reason to steal, from another, no envy, no hoarders.
I would of course have to uninvent what humans call information technology.
In favour of eye-to-eye contact, verbal discourse over tea and coffee and gastronomic chocolatology.
I would not uninvent death, as new life must prevail.
But one’s experience of life would not be curtailed.
Instead, all would die in their sound sleep peacefully at 101.
Having had joyous adventures, including retirement fun.
So be gone with the arrogant, apathetic human attrition condition.
The dawn of a new improved animal full of promise, peace and loving volition fruition.
Natalie’s poem deeply moved me. I couldn’t keep it for only our classmates. I had to share it with the world. With Natalie’s permission, I was able to publish it.
Our course, Write About It, started out as a simple creative writing course, which has now morphed into a Word Emporium of Written Beauty.
When I mentioned, I think I learn more from my students than they learn from me, I believe this to be true, as I am surrounded by incredibly gifted writers.
If you are interested in joining one of our creative writing courses, either:
- Connect with The Cummings Centre: https://cummingscentre.org/
- Connect with Concordia University, Continuing Education – Creative Writing: https://www.concordia.ca/cce/courses/creative-writing.html
- Connect with my website for announcements on all our creative writing courses: https://www.suzannereislerlitwin.com/
Please note: All creative writing courses have limited registration.
Don’t miss out on experiencing The Wonderful Word Emporium of Chocolatology!
— Suzanne Reisler Litwin
