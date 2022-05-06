Martha Wainwright to open StoryFest 2022 on May 29

The Greenwood Centre in Hudson recently announced that StoryFest 2022 will welcome in partnership with the Quebec Writers’ Federation “Writers Out Loud” series internationally renowned singer-songwriter Martha Wainwright to open the literary festival’s 21st season on May 29.
At this in-person event at Hudson’s Stephen F. Shaar Community Centre, Martha Wainwright will be present to discuss her just released, critically acclaimed memoir, Stories I Might Regret Telling You — a book The Guardian has hailed as “hilariously candid.”
In her searing memoir, Wainwright recounts her life growing up in the multi-talented family of music royalty with mother, the late Kate McGarrigle, father Loudon Wainwright III, brother Rufus Wainwright, and a wide circle of influential and star-powered friends and family.
“We are honoured to have Martha Wainwright as our first guest of StoryFest’s 2022 season,” said Executive Director Genevieve Grenier. “It will be such a pleasure to welcome this multi-talented singer-songwriter who will grace us with a heartfelt and honest memoir of her life. Montrealers of any age will surely be enticed to come out to Hudson for what is certain to be a memorable afternoon.”
StoryFest is an annual literary festival that takes place in Hudson, Quebec, bringing the best of Canadian writing to avid audiences for more than 20 years. The festival is the centrepiece of a season of events held yearly by the Greenwood Centre for Living History, an almost 300-year-old historic house and property on the shores of the Lake of Two Mountains.
The full roster of StoryFest events — most of which take place in the fall — will be announced this summer.
“While our committee is still in the planning stages, we’re very excited about the authors potentially already in the mix for the upcoming season,” said Grenier. “It all gets started –– and in a big way — when we welcome Martha Wainwright to Hudson this May 29.”
This in-person event will be held on Sunday, May 29 at 2 p.m. at Hudson’s Stephen F. Shaar Community Centre at 394 Main, Hudson, Quebec J0P 1H0. Tickets are $20 and will be available soon online and at Que de Bonnes Choses, 484-D Main, Hudson.
For more information, visit greenwoodstoryfest.com
— Greenwood Centre for Living History
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.