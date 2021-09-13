On Monday, Quebec reported 639 new COVID-19 cases. The province has seen an increase of cases due to the Delta variant.
Most of the new positive COVID-19 cases have come from Quebec residents that are not fully vaccinated. Figures from the province indicate 447 cases are from people who are not vaccinated or who received a first dose less than 14 days ago. In addition, 45 cases have come from people who had a first dose more than 14 days ago and 147 are among those who received their second dose.
The number of hospitalizations are also increasing with 14 more people in the hospital than the day before — making for a total of 227. One month ago, there were only 80 people in the hospital.
About 72% of new hospitalizations are from people who did not take their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to Quebec’s public health institute (INSPQ), there are now 6,295 positive COVID-19 cases in the province.
