Fake doctor at Lakeshore Hospital

Lakeshore General Hospital called the police at around 2:00 pm on Tuesday. It was a call that came from the emergency room. A woman was caught pretending to be a doctor.
Before the woman was discovered, she got away with the ploy for 6 hours. She even wore her own lab coat, had a name tag, and a lanyard.
The woman in question engaged with patients, ordered blood work, and sent a few patients down for x-rays. It is unknown whether any charges will be laid. But the police have stated that she didn’t resist arrest and that she was sent in for a psychiatric evaluation.
