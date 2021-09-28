There will be major roadwork done on Ville-Marie this weekend. Highway 136 east will be shutdown from Friday October 1 to early Monday evening.
Transport Quebec announced that workers will direct their focus to refurbishing the Ville-Marie and Viger tunnels. It is going to lead to the closure of some eastbound lanes and exits on the 136 between the Turcot interchange and the Ville-Marie Tunnel.
Closures this weekend include the Highway 20 exit to 136 eastbound in the Turcot interchange. It also includes 136 eastbound between Exit 2, Atwater Avenue and the entrance from de la Cathedrale and Notre Dame Street West.
Work may be postponed due to bad weather conditions. Drivers can call 511 for more information.
