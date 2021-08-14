Montreal traffic: Highway 40 West in Pointe-Claire closed

Due to work being done on the Réseau express métropolitan and a marathon, there will be road closures for people in their vehicles to avoid this weekend.
Westbound of Highway 40 in Pointe-Claire near St. Jean Blvd and St-Charles Blvd will be closed between 11:00 pm Friday and 5:00 am Monday. The entrance to Sources Blvd. will also be closed. Additionally, southbound of the Mercier Bridge — near Kahnawake and Highway 138 — will be closed between 2:00 am Saturday and 5:00 am Monday. One lane will be open in both directions on the inbound side of the bridge.
Other sections to look out for in Montreal this weekend is the Old Port and downtown. Montreal will be hosting a triathlon event from Friday to Sunday that will equate to a number of street closures. The roads for people in their vehicles to look out for are de la Commune St, McGill St. Square-Victoria, St-Antoine, St. Henri, St-Jacques, St. Maurice, St-Paul, and Viger Avenue.
