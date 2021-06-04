Highway 40 E in West Island reopened

Highway 40 E was reopened Friday after the lanes were closed between Anciens-Combattants Blvd. and Morgan Blvd. The reason for the shutdown was because of a truck that clipped and damaged the exit sign on the highway’s eastbound lane around the Morgan Blvd. exit.
Based on an estimate from Transport Quebec, it would take up to five hours for repairs to be made. Motorists were encouraged to detour highway 20 and 30 if they had plans to enter Montreal from the west.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.