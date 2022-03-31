Golf Dorval, the West Island’s only public golf course, is gearing up to launch the 2022 season with April 21st targeted as the possible opening date. According to Jean-Guy Coté, Golf Dorval's operations manager, the golf course normally opens towards the end of April, with the exact date determined by the weather.
Opened in June of 1982, the Golf Course will be opened for it's 40th season and the added mini-putt course's second season that encouraged visits from young families interested in participating in outdoor recreational activities last year.
In 1997, Golf Dorval was the first public course to get involved with the Future Links program. Since that day this event takes place every season with a hundred children participating, aged seven to twelve years old. This event teaches kids the ABC’s of golf and motivates them to become avid golfers.
Designed by architect Graham Cooke, the first 18 hole course named “Oakville” was opened in June 1982. In May 1983, the first 9 hole course named “Gentilly” was opened, and in spring 1984 the second 9 holes of “Gentilly” was completed for a total of 36 holes.
In 2007, due to the expansion of Pierre Elliot Trudeau Airport, both the courses (Oakville and Gentilly) were merged into a new course named Golf Dorval. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic course officials were unable to plan a 40th anniversary celebration tournament, however plans to mark the 40-year milestone with displays of old course photos have been discussed.
