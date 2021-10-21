The South Korean television series “Squid Game” has taken the world by storm. It has grown to be Netflix’s most watched show in the last month.
At its core, it is a series that goes into dark themes of greed, rich vs. poor, the concept of life and death, politics, and even philosophical questions about the human condition. Squid Game is a version of The Hunger Games meets the reality show Survivor, as its content explores the ugly truths of society that might feel too close to home for some viewers. It was designed for a mature audience. However, Quebec parents and school boards are concerned with kids interpretation of Squid Game.
School boards in Quebec have recently issued statements warning parents about students recreating the violent take on beloved children’s games that Squid Game depicts. In the series, the contestants played games like “Red light, Green light” and “Tug of War” — all for a huge cash prize that increased each time someone was eliminated.
Even though Squid Game is rated for a mature audience, Quebec teachers have stated that they are noticing students expressing themes of the show through artwork and recess activities.
According to a Montreal psychologist, stopping kids from watching Squid Game isn’t enough — parents should discuss it as a way to educate and build trust.
Globally, Quebec isn’t the only place with this issue. There are schools in Australia and the United Kingdom that are also reportedly warning parents about letting their kids be exposed to the show.
