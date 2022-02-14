Supermom In Training: 5 Quick Valentine's Day surprises you can prep for your kiddo right now!

So, at 8 years old, the bean isn't as "into" Valentine's Day this year (he's in third grade and refused to hand out those "lame" little paper Valentine's cards to his classmates... sniffle). However, everyone loves a little somethin'-somethin' to make the day feel extra special. I'm not taking grand gestures here - just a few quick Valentine's Day surprises you can prep for your kiddo right now.
Heart-shaped dinner. It's as easy as getting a frozen pepperoni pizza, using kitchen scissors to cut the pepperoni into hearts, and voila! Add sparkling apple cider for some fizzy fun.
Five-minute scavenger hunt. Grab some balloons and on small pieces of paper, write things that they have to find around the house ("find something heart-shaped," "find something pink," etc.), and put one set of instructions inside each balloon. At the end they get a reward, whether it's some Valentine's Day candy or a small treasure chest with some loonies and toonies.
Make a paper chain. There's something so fun about sitting and making paper chains, and it's a great team-work activity. Plus: You'll help decorate your home for the occasion. Pop some popcorn and add some pink or red food colouring to the melted butter, than toss around the popper kernels for a festive snack while you work.
Make some pink, red, or purple Playdoh (it's super easy: 1 cup cornstarch, 2 cups baking soda, and 1 1/2 cups water ). It air dries so you can make things that are heart-shaped and gift them to people later.
Create a Valentine's Day photo booth. Find everything you can that's pink or red, from scarves and hats to shirts, fake flowers, balloons, stuffies, sunglasses, and more, make some funny signs on sticks, and take some funny and candid photos together as a family.
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
