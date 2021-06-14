If chocolate chip cookies were satisfying enough, these chocolate chocolate cookies take things to the next level. They're warm and gooey in the middle and have slightly crispy edges. They also freeze well.
Ingredients
2/3 cup butter, softened
1 1/2 cups brown sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla
2 eggs
1 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1/3 cup cocoa powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1 cup chocolate chips
1/2 cup walnuts, coarsely chopped
Powdered sugar, for dusting
Instructions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper.
Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, about 3 to 4 minutes. Add vanilla and eggs and mix well.
Combine the flour, cocoa, salt and soda, then add to the wet butter mixture and stir to combine.
Add in chocolate chips and walnuts.
Drop onto the parchment-lined cookie sheets 2-3 inches apart. Bake for 9-11 minutes until mostly set in the center (do not overbake). Cool on wire racks.
Let the cookies cool on the pan for a few minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely. Dust with powdered sugar and enjoy.
