Mandi Robertson: Wines to Welcome Spring

We did it Montreal! We made it through another cold, snowy, dark winter and the joy I feel to see the temperature in double digits with later sunsets is profound. For me, the BBQ comes out early and quaffable, light, and delicate wines are more appropriate than ever. This week, I have some beautiful, delicious wines to recommend that are perfect to welcome spring.
E. Guigal Tavel
SAQ: 1499159, $27.75 — If you wanted to discover the true beauty of Rhône’s only rosé appellation, this is the wine. A complex blend of Grenache, Cinsault, Clairette, and Syrah it has a darker pink hue with flavours that are a little more concentrated and layered than your typical rosé from Provence. Notes of bright red cherries, raspberries and strawberries dominate with orange zest and a spicy complexity with these lovely notes of dried roses. It’s beautiful, delicious, refreshing and a pure pleasure to drink.
Familia Zuccardi José Malbec-Cabernet-Sauvignon Uco Valle 2019
SAQ: 14725862 — To celebrate the return of the grill, there is NO better red to enjoy than this special wine from Familia Zuccardi of Argentina. This wine is the definition of elegance, poise, and sophistication — an expressive wine with notes of blackberries, black cherries, poached plum, licorice, violets and spice. It’s incredibly complex and layered, with generous fruit with balanced freshness and fine tannins. Velvety warm on the palate with a long, spic, and vibrant finish — a very fine wine that’s great now but also capable to age further in the cellar. Highly recommend.
Can Sumoi Perfum Penedès 2021
SAQ: 15032267, $25.40 — A gastronomic white wine made of Macabeo and Grenache blanc – lots of grapefruit, lemon, quince, with this granitic and herbaceous intensity. It’s light on the palate with a zingy freshness and an intense finish that is slightly earthy – showing lots of centration and depth. It has This would be brilliant with paprika grilled octopus drizzled in olive oil.
Sumarroca Rose Brut Cava
SAQ: 15108487, $20.65 — So incredibly happy with this rosé from this iconic producer, Sumarroca in the Penedès. This is a blend of Pinot Noir (75%) and Macabeo (35%) and it’s simply outstanding. The freshness, the fruit, the bubbles – all timed impeccably on the palate making for an easy drinking, and delicious wine. The bubbles are fine and persistent, the acidity is fresh and bright, and the fruit is concentrated and complex. Lovely notes of cherries, strawberries and spice – a juicy palate that is soft yet vivacious.
Gia Coppola White 2019 Riesling, Pinot Blanc, Muscat a petit grains
SAQ: 15085414, $36 — When a wine tastes as amazing as this one from Gia Coppola, you’re going to need it to come in a 1-litre bottle! The packing is smart, playful and a great indication of the freshness and beauty inside the bottle — an aromatic wine showing notes of grapefruit, pear, peach, and lemon with light vanilla undertones. Having a nice plumpness on the palate, the refreshing and bright wine carries through to a lip smacking, mineral and fruit forward finish. This is an incredible wine that I will be happily sipping for the whole season.
Certified sommelier and educator, Mandi Robertson started her wine career in Melbourne, Australia. Now in Montreal, she hosts virtual wine events and is a wine consultant for public and private clients. She’s also the wine contributor for Global News Montreal, and CJAD800. For any questions, inquiries or to find out more, visit www.awalkonthewineside.ca or follow her on Instagram and Facebook @mandiwineside
