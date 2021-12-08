Mandi Robertson: Wines that will get you through the festive season

The 2021 holiday season is in full-swing and no matter what the occasion, I’ve got you covered with wine recommendations to pair with festive feasts or exciting gifts for family and friends. Here are some wine recommendations that will help get you through the festive season.
Château La Crois Saint-Estèphe, 2017
SAQ: 48561, $39 — A beautiful and classic Bordeaux with ripe blackberry, blackcurrant, and plum interwoven with baking spices and careful oak integration. The round, fine-grained tannins, and superb freshness makes for a balanced, structured, and sophisticated style of Bordeaux.
Al di La del Fiume Fricando Emilia, 2020
SAQ: 14460260, $30 — An orange wine for any wine geek who also happens to love a bit of salty savoury-ness in their glass. Native to Italy, the Albana grape variety shows notes of green apple, peach, and orange peel with hints of salty nuttiness on the finish. Excellent freshness and complexity.
Domaine Augustin Collioure Cuvée Domaine, 2019
SAQ: 14364585, $28.95 — A crowd-pleasing red blend from the Languedoc-Rousillon that will go well with any holiday meal from turkey to tortière. The cassis fruit, the warm spice, and mouth-watering acidity will please the palate with its layered and easy drinking style.
Domaine Wach Riesling Andlau, 2020
SAQ: 13921167, $25.10 — Situated in the Grand Cru of Wiebelsberg, this Riesling has outstanding quality given the price. Delicious notes of citrus, peach, and pear with that unmistakable flinty minerality. Soft and round on the palate with a superb finish focusing on salty lemon-lime.
Stags’ Leap Napa Valley Cabernet-Sauvignon, 2018
SAQ: 962837, $57 — A special wine for all my Napa lovers —100 per cent Cabernet that is 100 per cent elegant, and delicious showing notes of blackberries, black cherries, cloves, dried herbs, and smooth vanilla with polished tannins and balanced acidity. This would be fun to open now, but will still develop nicely in the cellar. Outstanding!
Segura Viudas Heredad Reserva
SAQ: 12883461, $33 — A stunning sparkling wine that not only presents well but tastes fantastic too! An approachable, sophisticated, and outstanding Cava that’s showing notes pear, lemon curd, and brioche with a wonderful saline bite and a finish that seems to go on forever! Always my go-to sparkling for the holidays.
Val delle Rose Litorale Maremma Toscana, 2020
SAQ: 14795772, $16.85 — This example of Vermentino is attractively light, fresh, and citrussy with a nice floral nose and great depth of flavor. A satisfying, medium bodied wine with a juicy acidity and tangy finish. Great to have as an aperitif or with shrimp cocktail to start the evening off right.
Domaine Marcel Lapierre Raisins Gaulois, 2020
SAQ: 11459976, $23.35 — This delicious Gamay from legendary Domaine Lapierre is THE wine you can be sure that every wine drinker will love. Its’s all about fruit, freshness and enjoyment. The layered palate shows gobs and gobs of strawberries, kirsch, and bits of warm spice. A wine with so much softness and refinement in its youth, with an intense, mouthwatering, and juicy finish. Big-time favorite.
and juicy with hints of almond paste and orange zest on the fresh finish. An impressive and super fun wine!
Certified sommelier and educator, Mandi Robertson started her wine career in Melbourne, Australia. Now in Montreal, she hosts virtual wine events and is a wine consultant for public and private clients. She also writes a regular column for TheSuburban.com and is the wine contributor for Global News Montreal, and CJAD800. Visit www.awalkonthewineside.ca or follow her on Instagram and Facebook @mandiwineside
