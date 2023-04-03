Mandi Robertson: Wines for Easter

When we think about wine pairings for Easter, it’s important to keep in mind to serve wines that are going pair well with more delicate foods like fish, roast chicken and ham with all sorts of beautiful and bright spring time vegetables. My recommendations for Easter all have poise, approachability and softness that can stand well on their own, but even better with festive springtime dishes with our friends and family.
Fleur Du Cap Essence du Cap Western Cape
SAQ: 340406, $14,75 — The team at Fleur du Cap follows a best-of-all-worlds approach, carefully identifying and separating blocks of vines that offer different characteristics that in the end, will make up to a beautifully blended wine like this Chardonnay. This allows their super passionate team to sit down after harvest time and literally “build” an exceptional wine through careful blending and tasting.
This Chardonnay is a fine tuned, super delicious white and it’s one of the best, top selling wines in Quebec! There is a beautiful line citrus fruit and tropical fruit like lemon and pineapple with hints of cream and attractive floral nuances. With a slight plumpness on the palate, it has a soft texture while also retaining a wonderful acidity making the wine crisp and fun to drink.
Emiliana Adobe Chardonnay Reserva Valle Casablanca 2021
SAQ: 14195460, $15.85 — The Emiliana Adobe Chardonnay is a fine example of the quality that is coming out of Chile. Vinedos Emiliana is the largest organic winery in Chile with over 100 hectares of organic vineyards. They are super focused on care of the vines, and the environment, making efforts to mitigate climate change. This Chardonnay is 100 per cent organic, vegan friendly, and ideal to pair with light and aromatic Easter dishes.
It has notes of lemon curd, grapefruit, and bits of tropical fruit like melon and pineapple, with wisps of cream and salty minerality. The palate has a luxurious texture with an incredibly fresh and appetizing finish.
Parés Balta Cava Brut
SAQ: 10896365, $17.95 — This has been one of my long-time Cava’s from one of my favorite producers – Parés Baltà. They have been making wine since 1790 and the winery still remains in the hands of the family. They are biodynamic, they are organic, and have a huge focus on biodiversity and care for the environment. This cava is a blend of the three traditional grapes of Xarel-lo, Parellada, and Macabeo, and it’s incredibly delicious showing bright citrus fruit, ripe pear, and white flowers with a nice hit of saline minerality on the finish. The freshness and persistence of the bubbles are outstanding as it provides excellent drinkability and complexity. Highly recommend.
Champagne – Pommery Brut Royal
SAQ: 346106, $61.75 — This Champagne is consistently delicious and the Brut Royal happens to be is their signature style. Its lively and fresh with lots of finesse… This is a blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and a touch of pinot Meunier. It gets aged on its lees for about three years, in their cool, chalky cellars.
Madame Pommerywas the creator of Brut style in 1874, and in matters of taste she was well ahead of her time, because Champagne used to be sweet. She created this dry style, the Pommery Nature in 1874, it became the first brut champagne to meet huge commercial success, thereby breaking with the tradition of very sweet wine. A woman in a man’s world, she imprinted her personality on her champagnes.
This is a very sophisticated, elegant wine that’s rich but also quite lively and bright – having a wonderful freshness with bright citrus fruit, pear, baked apples, but also hints of strawberries and warm spice. There is a creamy, refreshing mousse with a delicious and very mineral finish. This is an ideal Champagne for Easter because it will elevate any meal, on any table.
Certified sommelier and educator, Mandi Robertson started her wine career in Melbourne, Australia. Now in Montreal, she hosts virtual wine events and is a wine consultant for public and private clients. She’s also the wine contributor for Global News Montreal, and CJAD800. For any questions, inquiries or to find out more, visit www.awalkonthewineside.ca or follow her on Instagram and Facebook @mandiwineside
