Healthy Life: Healthy lunchbox ideas

When my daughter started kindergarten it was the first time ever I had to pack her lunch. In daycare, lunch was always provided and that made my life much easier! So I accumulated lunch ideas. My son was very easy and would eat leftovers or sandwiches but my daughter was a bit more particular. Plus she needed three snacks and a lunch for each day of school.
It’s not too difficult to keep kids lunches and snacks healthy and fresh. Most of these items are things that you can make in advance and store easily. It’s always a good idea to avoid sugar filled and refined foods. Kids need to be able to focus in school and stay alert. Too many sugary snacks leave them crashing and burning very quickly.
So, along with a water bottle, we figured out my daughter’s favorite healthy lunchbox combination.
Morning snack
Strawberries and blueberries
Chocolate almond (soy or rice) milk
Lunch
2 hard boiled eggs in a salad made of freshly cut cucumbers, avocado and tomatoes, topped with olives and pickles
Afternoon classroom snack
Homemade banana bread or muffin
Afternoon daycare snack
Red peppers and carrots with hummus
Other lunchbox ideas are zoodles with tofu, homemade soups, grilled chicken salads and of course lots of fresh, seasonal fruits and veggies. The idea is to keep it healthy and give our kids the tools they need to focus and learn.
- Jennifer Florence
