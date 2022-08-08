What a lovely part of Canada: the East Coast. Wonderfully rural and yet has all the modern amenities you can think of - I love the Maritimes!!
I've been there many times and I never get sick of it. Every time we go back, we discover something new!! Whether you are looking for a change in pace (to satisfy your seafood indulgence) or love seeing roughed and wonderful landscapes with a bonus of the spectacular ocean views... ohhhh la la! And, of course, let us not forget to mention the hospitality of the local Maritimers. Ohhhhh this is a wonderful place for you to reconnect with yourselves. Their way of living is not too slow. One can actually stop and listen (take time to absorb our surroundings... take in that salt air and wonderful rust/red earth) because it's just fabulous. I can't get over how when you're driving around there's that colour - it's the gorgeousness of nature.
Speaking of driving around, you can do the entire island in one day. It will depend on what you want to see. There are plenty of scenic ‘pit stops’ along the way of course. Many different trails to explore; rugged, smooth ones. With lots of adventurous and wonderful discoveries.
You know folks we live in a wonderful country it is so diverse – meant to be experienced!!!
It is great to go discover all the lighthouses along the coast. And there are still some fishermen doing their magic. Not to forget the infamous PEI potatoes… DELISH with all the different recipes offered what a culinary experience… (is to die for) Just superb superb superb.
There is lots to discover, as I've mentioned before I had been there at least six or seven times and every single time something's different - somethings new - something has developed. Also, one HAS TO visit the infamous Anna of Green Gables house and museum.
Simply put PEI it is bucket list thing to do.
