This Sunday August 15, the Hellenic Community of Greater Montreal (HCGM) is holding a souvlaki fundraiser for the victims of the wildfires in Greece.
Beginning at noon and ending at 9:00 pm, the fundraiser will take place at Evangelismos Tis Theotokou Church at 777 St-Roch St. in Parc-Extension.
HCGM president Andreas Crilis announced that the fundraiser will coincide with the Dormation of the Most Holy Lady the Theotokos — a day celebrated by people of the Greek Orthodox faith.
“With the unforeseen wildfires and evacuations that the population of Greece has been facing, it is both appropriate and necessary for us to celebrate this day by reaching out with love and compassion to those that have lost so much,” Crilis said in the release.
“COVID-19 safety measures will be mandatory. All patrons must be wearing a mask and be socially distanced at 1.5 metres. This fundraiser is primarily a takeout event; there will be some seating available for those who wish to dine on site. All proceeds from this event will be donated to recognized and reputable charities in Greece that are supporting those affected by the wildfires. After the fundraiser, an announcement will be made on how the funds will be distributed.”
