Let’s talk about the state of California’s wind country: Napa Valley.
Napa County is located north of San Pablo Bay- this is the northern part of California, a region where you would find the infamous Napa Valley. Once there, you have more than 400 wineries (yup 400) to choose from. Talk about “fertile soils” for vino, right? This place is one of the world’s premier "viticulture" regions. As soon as you get there, you will quickly discover that this is just the start of your experiences. There are uber-lavish resorts with top-rated chefs that work alongside the "vino farmers" and as a result of this collaboration - it just makes everything sublime and this is not an understatement. Oh, quick note: Here are some suggestions on the best ways to experience Napa, either via the Napa Wine Train, in groups by bicycle, or simply driving down the main wine road. Chin Chin!!
Sonoma Valley
Sonoma is another historic city in northern California, which is right in the heart of the winemaking region. It is also infamous for its art and historical colonial-era architecture. It has these gorgeous 19th-century buildings: the San Francisco Solano mission and the Sonoma Barracks, which was used by the Mexican military, to name a few. Also seasonally, there is a plaza that hosts a weekly farmer's market. It’s pretty popular with the locals and tourists alike. Here, too (Sonoma Valley), boasts rich soil for vino and marks the birthplace of California's wine industry. Just so you know, geographically speaking, it’s the closest wine region from San Francisco, about 45 miles north of the Golden Gate Bridge. Its location is cradled between the Mayacamas and the Sonoma Mountain ranges. Plan for a fun-filled day visiting a variety of wineries, each with a character as rich and individual as the wines produced. A la salute!!
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
