Where do we go from here now that Bill 96 received passage and a future Bill 96½ or 101¾ may follow? It's vital today to put forward the best and most effective court challenges to many clauses of the Bill which costs money while the CAQ can simply take as much of my public funds at their discretion to defend it.
Please, Prime Minister Trudeau, don’t let Legault bully you with Quebec is a Nation and keep your nose out of the poor Quebec Nation but keep sending the $13 billion in transfer payments and more each year to Quebec coffers; this may infer our economy can’t survive without international investment coming in and big businesses generating less as we protect the French language by reducing the use of English in Quebec and exposing it to the world.
It’s time “Justly Justin” to stand up and be counted in stating today that Canada will pay the full cost of court challenges to Bill 96 to provide a fair level playing field and fast track them fast to the impartial Supreme Court for interpretation.
All Quebecers irrespective of linguistic background, including First Nations, deserve no less. They all contributed to the Canadian Nation today and before Confederation and fought to preserve it, lest we forget!
Michael Shafter
Montreal
