Market Fun in Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue

As of May 8th, 2021, Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue has opened its outdoor market for the summer. It is the perfect way to eat right and help out small businesses in your community.
From May to October, opening hours are between 9:00 am-12:00 pm every Saturday. Based on the variety of choices, there’s something for everyone.
There are a few protocols to keep in mind. Sanitizing your hands is mandatory, no food consumption will be allowed, and of course, you have to wear a mask.
