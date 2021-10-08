Gas prices in Montreal jump to over $1.50 per litre

Gas prices in Montreal have jumped to over $1.50 per litre for the first time in years.
CAA Quebec is now going with a realistic price-per-litre module at the pump at ¢151.1-per-litre. It has calculated the realistic price by adding the "rack price plus transportation costs and applicable taxes.”
The organization adds that pump prices at different gas stations in the same area can vary "depending on how they compete with each other, on what types of gas stations they are, and on their sales volumes, among other things.”
The gas price increase is due to the spike in oil prices. On September 7, prices were around $68 per oil barrel. Prices now are around $77 per barrel.
