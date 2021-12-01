Around the Towns-West Island

POINTE-CLAIRE
OUTDOOR DECORATING CONTEST: Residents are invited to participate in an outdoor decorating contest by sharing a photo of their outdoor decorations. All of the photos submitted will be posted in a designated album on the city’s Facebook page. Participants can submit their photos until December 19. Each submission will be automatically entered into a draw for three gift baskets of products from local stores. A “Coup de coeur” prize will also be awarded to the house that receives the most “likes” on Facebook. The winners will be announced on the city’s Facebook page the week of December 20th, 2021. Photos should be sent in by private message on the Ville de Pointe-Claire / City of Pointe-Claire Facebook page, indicating their name and address. Photos will only be identified by street name. By submitting a photo, participants authorize the city of Pointe-Claire to reproduce the image on its platforms for publicity purposes, without compensation and to indicate the house number and street name in its publications. The city reserves the right to exclude any photo deemed inappropriate. Any photo submitted becomes free of copyright.
KIRKLAND SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN: Santa will pay a special visit to Kirkland residents on Saturday, December 18th, making stops around the city on his deluxe coach bus. Santa’s elves collaborated with the city of Kirkland to ensure Santa will visit each planned stop. Departure begins at 5:30 pm and Santa will make his last stop at around 8:30 pm. On his first stop at Kirkland park, Santa will pick up K. Yote, the city’s mascot, to join him on his special visit. Children and families are invited to wave from their windows or driveways or make their way to one of five municipal parks, where Santa will stop to say hello and perhaps even sing Christmas carol or two.
{div data-hook=”rcv-block10”}Santa’s itinerary is as follows: Kirkland Park — 81 ParkRidge Street 5:30 p.m.;Meades Park — 16950 Hymus Boulevard;Ecclestone Park — 131 Argyle Street;Parc Holleuffer — 75 Charlevoix Street; Parc Héritage — 11 chemin Lantier{/div}
DOLLARD-DES-ORMEAUXKARNAK: The Widows Sons Montreal Chapter having its head office at the Karnak Temple in D.D.O. partnered with the Youth Center of Montreal to provide Christmas gifts to children who would otherwise not receive a gift this year. They raised $2100.00 online and contributions by Widows Sons members enabled them to purchase 42 gifts. Widows Sons Ladies participated in gift purchases and wrapping. The gifts will be delivered to children in child protective services in time for the holidays.
BEACONSFIELDINCLUSIVE FAMILY EVENT THIS SATURDAY: An inclusive family event to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities will be taking place Saturday December 4 at 2 p.m. at the Herb Linder Annex, 303 Beaconsfield Blvd. There will be crafts, stories and other activities. “Take part in our special inclusive storytime, where you’ll get to move, make noise, and even act out the story!” says the city announcement. “With five crafts showcasing the five senses, there’s something for everyone. This is an outing for the entire family you won’t want to miss. Mask or face covering are mandatory for the duration of the activity for participants ages 10+. The vaccination passport, including a proof of identity (with photo for people between 16 and 74 years old), is mandatory, according to government directives. This measure applies to persons 13 years of age and older” Registration is required through Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/32c7NEV.
PIERREFONDS-ROXBOROHOLIDAY TREE LIGHTING: The borough’s holiday tree lighting will be taking place 3:30 p.m. Dec. 5 on the outdoor terrace of the Pierrefonds Library. There will be a “giant puppet show, festive choir, hot chocolate and comforting broth courtesy of the 122nd Marie-Reine-De-La-Paix Scout Group, as well as a big countdown to the lighting of the holiday tree, in the presence of members of the borough council — the atmosphere will be both musical and festive. For the occasion, we encourage you to come and drop off non-perishable food items in the mobile basket to replenish the food banks in our community. Please note that the event complies with the social distancing measures in effect. A face mask will be required if a distance of one metre cannot be maintained between guests. Vaccine passport and proof of identity will be required for each guest (paper or electronic proof of vaccination and drivers license or health insurance card). Vaccine passport verification will take place inside the library. Please park at the library. Access to the event will be through the main entrance of the Pierrefonds Library.”
