Montreal artist Dwight Baird returns to his roots with a retrospective of selected works

A retrospective of 45 years of selected paintings and drawings by Montreal artist, Dwight Baird takes place Saturday and Sunday, Apr. 22, 23 from 1 to 4 pm at Alfred-Langevin Cultural Hall (Le Château), 10 King Street in Huntingdon, Quebec. Everyone is welcome.
The exhibition will continue the weekends of April 29,30, May 6,7, May 13,14, and May 20, 21 from 1 to 4 pm.
Baird returns to his roots, going back to his hometown of Huntingdon to present a retrospective of selected works from his 45 years as an artist. From his early years, starting in 1977 at age 20 to today, the exhibition will begin with works from rural life in the Chateauguay Valley and end with his most recent trip to Morocco in November, 2022.
Moving through the years, visitors will see works from the artist’s unique thematic series — Newfoundland (1987), Carny/Midway (1989), For the Love of the Game (1994), and Night Vision (1999).
Also featured will be works from his ongoing collections, Viva Cuba!, Contemporary Nudes, and Mon Pays, C’est l’Hiver, plus other stops along the way of his creative journey. So, take a pleasant spring drive to Huntingdon and then follow his long and winding road and see the world through the eyes of the artist.
Dwight Baird is represented in Montreal by the A.H. Campbell Gallery and in Brooklyn, NY by Artwise/Rare Posters. For more information call 514-3181222 or 450-264-5411 ext. 238, email artist@dwightbaird.com, or visit www.dwightbaird.com
