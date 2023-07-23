Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Lazy River

School’s out! Alice Cooper once said that he wanted his song, "School's Out," to represent that very last moment of the last day at school. You remember the one. The last bell rings and everyone loses their mind.
Once July begins, I am no longer teaching. I’m still writing, just not teaching. I’m planning and re-evaluating my courses, just not teaching. I feel like a kid when school is out.
Now, I have time to do the things I didn’t have time to do during the school year.
That’s what you might think, but it’s not how my brain works. I become completely UNDISCIPLINED during the summer months.
I stay up too late, I don’t stick to my regular exercise routine, I eat way too much ice cream, and gain weight, read crap, lounge around, and force myself to be productive.
Here’s a better word… Lazy. Like the Lazy River, it rumbles slowly down to the sea.
There are bursts of production here and there, but my function is at an all-time low. I guess that’s how summer livin’ should be. But it’s not my personality.
The voice in my head says, Sue, come on. Put on your running shoes and go for a run. But my body says, it’s too hot to run, wait for the day to cool down.
So what happens? Nothing happens… I start to read crap, eat crap and figure tomorrow will be a more productive day.
Sue, clean out the filing cabinet! Clean out your emails! Do something useful!
Ok! Let’s clean up the garden and prune the tomato plants. Wash the car and eat some more ice cream!
In truth, I am a winter gal. I’m much more productive in the winter months as I try to ski and cross country ski as much as possible. I am invigorated by the cold weather. My body’s strength is primetime during the winter, whereas I’m a blob in the summer. Sort of the opposite of most people.
Ok that’s it, tomorrow I am going to be completely productive and do something useful. I made up my mind to do a power walk or run or climb the stairs. That’s it!
Weather depending…
It’s amazing how I can exercise in -15c plus wind, but I can’t manage it +28c.
Perhaps some people are created to be either polar bears (me) or camels (my husband). My beloved enjoys everything outside providing it’s hot, the hotter the weather the better. We are total seasonal loving opposites.
August is around the corner! Teaching starts up again slowly and my schedule will begin to fill with useful, thinkful, exciting ideas. Other people might be dreading the arrival of August. Not me!
A true teacher at heart gets excited to welcome their new eager minds, fresh note books and sharpened pencils. Nothing like getting all your crisp new school supplies in August.
Oh the dog days of summer loom. The heat bakes the ground. The Lazy River Sue laps up too much fruit, sweet corn and DQ chocolate dipped vanilla cones. And… Don’t dare ask about my poodle hair!
I do enjoy the summer, at times on a beach, if you can get me off the chair. I’m so out of character in the heat.
That’s it! Tomorrow I’m going to do a destination walk and power through these lazy hazy dragging my @ss around days.
Weather permitting…
Only 4 to 5 more months, then my glorious season opens up. I can’t wait!
Can you?
Don’t answer that question! 😉
— Suzanne Reisler Litwin
