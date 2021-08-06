Suspect taken into custody following attempted bank robbery

On Friday morning, a suspect was caught and taken into custody following an alleged, attempted bank robbery in the Town of Mont Royal. The incident happened at around 10:10 am at the bank located on Lucerne Road near the Metropolitan.
The suspect responsible for the attempted robbery is believed to be in his thirties and drove off in a vehicle from the scene of the crime.
"We were able to locate the person in Côte Saint-Luc, near Somerled and Hampton avenues," said Raphaël Bergeron, a Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson. "Some information led us to believe this man was the suspect in the bank at the time of the robbery.”
Police have learned that no weapons were used during the attempted bank robbery and no injuries were reported. An investigation in the area is now in progress to learn more of what occurred.
