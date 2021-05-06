Arson Squad Investigates Pierrefonds Daycare Fire

Montreal police are investigating an attack on a building off Pierrefonds Boulevard near Fredmir Street. The targeted building housed a local daycare.
A witness to the incident told police that he saw a man throw something at a window. The alleged suspect then ran off before a fire broke out and started to gain momentum.
Firefighters arrived on the scene quickly and dealt with the outbreak before any serious damage. No injuries were reported.
The Montreal arson squad will meet with the daycare operators to see if there is any evidence or overlooked red flags that could have sparked the incident.
