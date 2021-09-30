Today,Canadians nationwide will mark the holiday of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation for the first time in its history.
Even though it is not recognized as a statutory holiday in Quebec, there will be some businesses and services that will be closed. It includes federal government services like Service Canada, the Canada Post, and banks.
People who work for a federally regulated company that operates under the Canada Labour Code and federal public service workers in Quebec will get a paid holiday on September 30. Additionally, private companies and organizations that are not federally regulated can decide for themselves if their employees get time off or not.
Provincial services like the SAAQ and grocery stores will remain open. No changes to public transit schedules in Montreal have been announced, and there will be no changes to Montreal municipal services like waste collection, libraries and community centres. Schools, Cegeps, and universities will also remain open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.