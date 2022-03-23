Quebec’s Minister of Economy and Innovation, Pierre Fitzgibbon, has returned from a successful Innovation Mission to Israel.
This trip took place thanks in most part to the work of Israeli Consul-General Amb.Paul Hirschson, who arrived in Montreal last August. “This marked the first trip by a CAQ cabinet minister to Israel,” he told The Suburban in an interview. “One of my main goals upon arrival here was to strengthen trade and business relations with Quebec. Based on the success of this mission, we are off to a fabulous start.”
An agreement was signed between Quebec and Israel to finance joint research and innovation in the life sciences. Over the coming three years a few million dollars will be allocated to such research. Minister Fitzgibbon met with the Israeli Ministry of Science and Technology, The National Cyber Directorate, The Head of Israel’s Innovation Authority and a number of other governmental offices. He also met with a number of Israeli universities which specialize in the development of academic technology research into commercialization. And he had meetings with with Israeli technology companies and technology venture capital funds. Amb. Hirschson anticipates a significant increase in bilateral business between Quebec and Israel in addition to the knowledge transfer initiated.
Fitzgibbon spent six days in Israel. He was accompanied by representatives of Invest Québec, Chief Innovation Officer Luc Sirois and Chief Scientist Rémi Quirion and visited a number of businesses, universities and sat down with political leaders as well.
At the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa, Fitzgibbon and his team discussed possible collaboration between the Canadian province and the Technion — in various fields, including artificial intelligence (AI) research. They also learned about the local innovation ecosystem and the Technion’s relations with industry.
“Building more on engineering talent will help develop key sectors of the economy and provide well-paying jobs for Quebecers,” Fitzgibbon stated. “The Technion is a great example of excellence in technology transfer in this field
Fitzgibbon also went to the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum with Canadian Ambassador to Israel Lisa Stadelbauer. “This Shoah memorial reminds us of the importance of working together to prevent such events from happening again,” Fitzgibbon said.
At Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), which has created and invested in over 150 companies in Israel, Fitzgibbon met with founder Dr. Erel Margalit.
