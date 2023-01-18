Who is the best of Montreal chosen by Montrealers? Check out the "Best of Montreal" magazine

The Suburban newspaper is proud to announce the release of their highly anticipated Best Of Montreal magazine. Montrealers were asked to nominate their favourites in various categories of local food, commerce, travel, beauty, and more, and they come through. The new Best Of Montreal had over 4,600 businesses, organizations, and individuals nominated and competing to be named in the top three spots of more than 250 categories. After the nomination process was completed, Montrealers were asked to vote and help choose who is the "Best of Montreal". Inside the magazine and online at www.thebestofmtl.com, readers can find out where to get the best ice cream, fried chicken, fast food, ethnic food, wines and spirits, comedy club, beauty salon, spa, interior design firm, carwash, realtor, vet, bridal shop, museum, golf course, and so much more.
Readers and residents are proud of the community they live in and know the area the best, which is why The Suburban set out to deliver a “best of” program to help the community and support Montreal area businesses. Best Of Montreal has been a great extension of these goals, and they were proud of the voter turnout and engagement from local businesses. Producing a contest of this size takes a dedicated local team and committed businesses. They, along with all our advertisers, made this possible. The Best Of Montreal magazine was delivered in The Suburban newspaper in select distribution areas, and it can also be read on the website (bestofmtl.com) as an e-edition. The Suburban invites readers to check out all the winners of each category on the website and maybe discover a new favourite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.