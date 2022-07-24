It’s been five years since I’ve seen Esther. I wonder if she actually remembers me. Esther meets hundreds of people every day and I’m just another North American tourist passing through the Old City of Jerusalem. Each time I see her, she makes me feel welcomed as though we are long lost friends. “Welcome back! How have you been? Do you need a new menorah, candle sticks, tallit? I have gorgeous new jewelry. Come, come, let me show you.”
She still has that twinkle in her eyes. The excitement of a healthy sale may be in the near future.
Darling Esther lives and works in the Old City of Jerusalem. She reminds me of my beloved grandmother Sadye Lightstone Cohen. Quick wit in a tiny frame. She must make a fantastic chicken soup, too!
This year she is in luck. I need a few beautiful items from her shop as my children have moved into new homes. Everything she showed me was beautiful and gorgeous and I will love it – EVERYTHING! She doesn’t hold back her positive opinions. “Your daughter will love this, it’s gorgeous! Come, come, let me show you more necklaces with matching earrings.”
So many people saunter into her shop, which is perfectly located along a main walking path to the Western Wall. “Come, come in, what do you need? I have everything gorgeous.”
I spent approximately 30-45 minutes in her shop, “Esther’s gallery, since 1968”, but it felt more like centuries of history and a cultural awakening. I couldn’t wait to get to my tablet to write, as I was busting with inspiration. Not only did I find gorgeous, one-of-a-kind beautiful items to bring home to my family, but I received life lessons as well.
Esther described how difficult the last two years were. “Tourism nearly came to a halt. Business was so hard. But we have to flow with the wind.”
I loved that expression, to ‘flow with the wind’. As you can’t control what will happen, so it’s best to go with the flow of the wind and make the best of it. The same expression I know is to ‘go with the flow’. But I prefer her quote as the wind is a constant variable of change, not the flow. It’s a keeper.
She continued with more profound expressions and quotes. I felt like a journalist on a hot pursuit. “You know, if G-d closes doors, he opens windows.” I wrote that down so fast.
She explained, “There is always a way, a hope, a new opportunity around the corner. Know that if a door closes, a window will open. Something will happen and there will be hope, light and opportunities. Never doubt as there is always a will, in a way.”
Honestly, I had tears in my eyes. I didn’t want to leave her beloved shop. I wanted to learn more from this glorious and gorgeous woman. Her eyes have seen so much more than I. But our purchases were complete and other potential (but certain) customers were hovering in the shop. She moved on with, “Hello, come, come, what do you need? I have gorgeous jewelry for your wife.”
Before I left Esther, I asked for her full name for this article. She said, “I’m Esther from the Old City. Everyone knows me. That’s all you need.”
Her response was quite definitive and pure.
I don’t know when I will be back to see Esther. I hope it won’t be more than five years. When I think of her, I imagine all the lessons and quotes she will share with me. I hope the wind will be kind to her and that her doors will remain open and fruitful. And… If her doors should close, I hope the windows will open with a fresh wind.
Sometimes in life, you meet the most important and influential people, and you might not even know it. Take all those little moments in and capture them. Hold and squeeze the meaning of that time. Keep it in your heart, your mind, within your world, and remember to bottle it.
“Come, come, what do you need? I have everything gorgeous.”
I simply needed you!
— By Suzanne Reisler Litwin
