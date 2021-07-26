Starting on August 1, Quebec is going to ease alcohol sale restrictions throughout the province. The goal is to help sales revenues at bars and restaurants, as well as festivals and other events.
Quebec will also let bars, restaurants, and microbreweries sell alcohol until 1:00 am instead of midnight. Additionally, bars, clubs, and microbreweries will be able to say open an hour longer until 2:00 am.
Outdoor festivals and events in Quebec from August 1 on will be able to accommodate a maximum capacity of 15,000 people. Indoor events will limited to 7,500 people.
At sports events and ceremonies where people have to be seated in stands or bleachers, the new limits are 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors.
The Quebec government notes that wearing masks and social distancing are still mandatory both indoors and outdoors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.