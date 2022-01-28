Heidi Witt celebrates 18 years of realty know-how

A face you know a name you can trust
Whether you’re from Côte Saint-Luc, Hampstead, or any part the city’s west end, you know the name “Heidi Witt” of Witt Realty. She’s been one of the leading real estate brokers in the area for almost two decades, and while the market has been changing quickly and suddenly, she’s remained ahead of the curve by continuing to provide professional services in a personalized, intimate way.
The market today is fast-paced, with homes selling in a matter of days, and for a lot of agents, it doesn’t always allow for a lot of broker-client interaction. But Heidi has always prided herself on her personal connections with those she is working with. A home is the most substantial purchase someone will make, and it has always been her philosophy to be present and available to her clients, whether they are buying or selling, throughout the entire process. “I will come to the house or go to the notary appointment, and be there every step of the way,” she said.
Throughout her 18 years in the industry, Heidi has not only gained invaluable experience but has also formed a valuable network of professionals. “That can be very advantageous, especially if you’re a first-time homebuyer and you want someone who comes with experience and solid networks. Collaboration is key – it helps to make deals happen.”
The number 18 is an important to milestone in Judaism, as it represents “chai,” which signifies being alive.
“Eighteen years is chai – it is life,” Heidi said. “I love people and working with clients has always been my forte. It’s all about the human connection and having passion for what you do.
Heidi Witt Realty is located at
6122 Côte Saint-Luc. Heidi can be reached by calling 514-577-3432 or
visiting her website at heidiwitt.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.