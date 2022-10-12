Hampstead is considering hiring a firm to evaluate traffic issues in the town, Mayor Jeremy Levi said in answer to a question about potential new malls in Côte St. Luc and their possible impact on local traffic.
As reported by The Suburban, CSL recently held an online and in-person open house in relation to the proposed redevelopments of the Côte St. Luc Shopping Centre, Décarie Square and Quartier Cavendish, as part of CSL's overall new master plan for that city. Should redevelopment go ahead, it would begin no earlier than the end of 2024.
Levi was asked what Hampstead plans to do in light of these possible projects.
"I agree with you, traffic is an issue, and I believe it will always be an issue," the Mayor said. "If you're going to close up traffic in one area, it just means you're going to have increased traffic in another area."
Levi said council is "floating the idea of engaging an external firm that specializes in traffic studies, to tell us if we have the most optimal traffic plan right now.
"In addition, we're not just going to do it akin to the flow of traffic, were going to be dealing with speed bumps, curbing speed and safety. That's something we're actively seeking."
•••
Hampstead also returned to a hybrid council meeting approach beginning at the Oct. 6 session, holding it in person and streaming it live on the Town of Hampstead Facebook page. For a few months, meetings were just held in person.
"We looked over an issue that we had and it's no longer a legal issue for us, so we're back online," Levi told The Suburban.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.