Since the pandemic began, the food delivery business has grown with rapid force. After all, with restaurants closed and nowhere to dine, it’s the convenient option — especially if you don’t like to cook. But despite the surge of interest, there isn’t much awareness of the market. Popular go-to services like Uber Eats and SkipTheDishes charge a 30% fee just to use the application — forcing restaurants to then charge more for their meals. Not only is it one more expense for an already struggling industry, yet it’s not ideal for the customer either. So, what’s the solution to this problem? Luckily for us in Montreal, a group of 3 McGill graduates created CHK PLZ.
“CHK PLZ actually started at a bar,” Roberto Casoli said, one of the co-founders. “We wanted to call it a night but couldn’t because it was taking too long to pay. In crowded places with only so much staff, we realized there was a problem. And so, the idea behind our app really came from wanting to help restaurants and bars do their jobs quicker and with more efficiency.”
“But of course, when the pandemic hit and all the restaurants and bars we worked with shutdown, we had to pivot,” Eric Haniak said, another co-founder. “And once we took the time to listen to our clients, we realized there was a big gap. See, apps like Uber Eats only gravitate towards large establishments. But all the small, independent places were left behind. We knew that had to change, and eventually altered our focus to help those businesses with deliveries.”
Going with a reasonable $30/a month subscription model, CHK PLZ allows you to order from the places that you love while also saving you money and time in the long run. Currently, they’re trying to expand more into the West Island so they can provide a better alternative to other gems that could use the help. However, they’re not the only ones making a difference.
George Asseraf — better known from his Facebook page “West Island Food Guy Delivers” — is a local hero. Several West Islanders emailed us praise about his service and the reasoning is clear. Asseraf has a human approach to the business. He is in communication with the people he serves from start to finish. He greets them once he arrives at their door. He even knows their first names and partakes in small talk. In a way, it doesn’t seem like a delivery. It almost feels like a good friend doing you a favor out of the goodness of his heart. There’s no question why Asseraf is beloved. But if you talk to him, you learn fast that his approach is as simple as it gets.
“Listen, all I know is I want my food to be hot once it arrives. And popular apps like Uber Eats and DoorDash take up to 3 orders at a time. That means, there’s the chance your food won’t be at its very best once it gets to you. So, I take only one meal. I have heating elements in my car as I’m driving so the food sometimes arrives even hotter than it was. And people are happy with that. I know, because I would be too. I do understand it’s tough at first for customers to try me out. They don’t know who I am. I’m not a large operation. But once they do, they realize I provide an excellent service. So far, 80 people have given me an opportunity and 80 have stayed.”
Asseraf is not only gracious in conversation, yet is also excited about spreading the word and helping others. Every Wednesday, he delivers food to nurses free of charge. Seniors over the age of 65 also get free deliveries — even groceries and pharmacy from 8:00-11:00 am during the week. But Asseraf is a man for the people. This is his new proposal to the Montreal community.
“Every potential new client who reaches out because they read about me on The Suburban gets their first delivery free,” George Asseraf said. “It’ll be my absolute pleasure.”
Both CHK PLZ and Asseraf exemplify what it means to help out restaurants and the people that enjoy them. So, next time you order food, don’t go with a big name that might let you down. Instead, support Montreal entrepreneurs and local heroes that’ll go beyond your expectations.
