$100M mixed-use Odeo Montréal project in Old Montreal already creating a buzz

Construction is underway on a much-anticipated mixed-use project in Old Montreal that will be ready for occupancy in the spring 2024. Odea Montréal is the result of a partnership formed by the Cree Regional Economic Enterprises Company (CREECO), the parent company of Eeyou Eenou Realty Properties (EERP), and Cogir Real Estate.
The site, owned by the James Bay Cree since 1995, has witnessed the revitalization of the neighbourhood and will reflect the Cree’s desire to participate in community development. This $100-million project will be located at the intersection of Old Montreal, Griffintown, and the Quartier International. "We are extremely proud to work on this project with Cogir Real Estate and for our communities to participate in creating benefits for their members and for future generations," said CREECO President Derrick Neeposh.
Added Mandy Gull, Grand Chief of the Cree Nation Government: “I am proud to see my nation’s contribution to the Montreal skyline with an innovative and forward-thinking project that will not only showcase the history of the Cree nation but more importantly, also create space for indigenous organizations and entities. The Odea Montreal project is the first of its kind and will be an economic driving force with endless opportunities for additional investment.”
Designed by Lemay, in collaboration with Douglas Cardinal, a world-renowned indigenous architect, Odea Montréal will be a 25-storey project that will include 435 residential units, composed of 264 rental apartments and 171 condominiums for sale. The name of the project, Odea, is based on the Cree word "ode" meaning canoe, which will explain the subtle and stylized symbol of the canoe in the architecture.
The future occupants will be surrounded by bold and functional common spaces, such as an artists' studio in collaboration with the Darling Foundry art complex, green spaces, two rooftop pools, and a sky lounge. Besides the future REM, the complex is also a mere 10 to 12 minutes away by foot from the Victoria Square-Oaci Metro Station, and Central Station.
Cogir Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Client Service, Tina Dostie, said that a sales office will open in May, adding how there is already a great deal of interest. The fact that Cogir already delivered another mixed-use project called Humaniti Montreal on de Bleury Street already gives buyers a taste of what to expect
“There is definitely a buzz,” Dostie said. “The REM will stop right in front, so residents can literally get anywhere. And people have the choice to rent or buy. Regardless of the choice, everyone will have the same amenities. The success of Humaniti Montreal shows that this concept works.
“We expect to have residents of all ages,” Dostie continued. “There will be young couples who prefer to rent; young professionals who want to buy; couples who have sold their homes and are seeking this kind of lifestyle; and those who have decided to purchase property up north but want a nice place to reside in the city.”
Cogir Real Estate manages over 250 properties in the provinces of Quebec, Ontario, and Nova Scotia as well as in the United States. Stay tuned for news on the development of the project at https://www.odeamontreal.com/en/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.