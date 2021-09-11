Police search for 17-year-old girl who might be in danger

Montreal police are asking for the public’s assistance as they try to find a 17-year-old girl named Kimberly Borris. She was last seen on Monday.
Borris stands 5’2 tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has black hair, dark eyes, and her mother tongue is French.
The last time she was seen, Borris was in the Riviere-des-Prairies/Pointes aux Trembles borough. She wore jogging pants and a black jacket. The SPVM fear that she might be in danger.
Those with information are asked to contact the SPVM's confidential Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133.
