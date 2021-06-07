Movies and TV shows on platforms like Netflix have contributed greatly to how we see entertainment, how we spread awareness on little known topics and people, and how we view pop culture. Theatre is a classic art form that has been embraced for centuries. Stories and the people who give birth to them matter. Unsurprisingly, Montreal is filled with many who do just that — whether through performances or behind the scenes work.
Johanna Nutters and Nadia Myres are Montreal theatre actors and creators that have put together a performance designed for an online and live audience titled “Strike/Thru + a Casual Reconstruction.” It honors the Indigenous community, while also encouraging people to speak out against racism. Ryan Duchoeny — a Montreal born, deaf actor — hopes to inspire other artists who face similar challenges to follow their dreams. Not only has Duchoeny been in productions like Seth Rogan’s The Long Shot, he also recently found professional representation.
It’s nice to see Montreal forge its own version of Hollywood. But what these actors and creative artists have in common is their resilience. It is their passion and importance of inclusion for everyone that drives the industry forward. This is something that Adam Kolodny exhibits — a working screenwriter who’s recent film “Hall” scored 80% on Rotten Tomatoes.
“Writing scripts and working for production companies like Black Fawn Distribution and Franky Films has been essential to my personal growth,” Adam told The Suburban. “I got to an age where I just needed to reshuffle my priorities. And it made me realize that I love movies and giving a voice to different cultures. So far, it has been a great ride. And now that I’m starting to collaborate with people from all over the world, I feel so proud of what I’m doing.”
Taking into account his projects in development, Kolodny is someone to keep your eyes on. But if you’re just looking to get started, where do you go? That’s where Vanessa Raincourt comes in — the founder of House of Actors. It is a studio for the seasoned and novice performer.
“My goal was to create a safe place for actors to create art and network with each other. I wanted a home-like environment for actors and creatives to bond,” Vanessa said. “Acting can be quite a process. You can be on set and be married to a person. You just never know. So, if I can get people to feel comfortable in any situation, it’ll help the art. Hard work always beats talent.”
Undoubtedly, our local acting, theatre and filmmaking communities have been evident through the pandemic and beyond. It’s a beautiful thing. They are Montreal’s Hollywood.
