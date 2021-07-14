Micro-influencers are defined as people with a social media following of 1,000 - 100,000 people. It is not celebrity status, yet those kinds of influencers have a loyal fan-base with an even greater reach than many pro athletes, famous actors, and models who exceed that following. Micro-influencers also often have a niche in one industry, and attract likeminded people. Companies and brands recognize this and seek out micro-influencers for collaboration purposes.
Keighley Diab — CEO and founder of Aura Yoga Wear in Toronto — is an entrepreneur that has the goal of not only creating affordable yoga wear for all body types, but also to build a women-centred business. Diab leads the charge of female empowerment with two Montreal influencers on her roster — Alyssa D’Allmen and Tracy Sithara. A Concordia journalism student named Adriana Gentile has put together interview content with celebrities that include Dean Lewis and Tyler Shaw on her channel It Was Captured. But speaking of Montreal connections with notable talent, it even ties to Hollywood. A local screenwriter named Adam Kolodny is currently teaming up with an Emmy award winner named Steve Haining — a film director and globally published photographer.
“The project that we’re working on came to life because of Adam,” Steve told The Suburban. “He had the idea and wrote the script. Even though I built the crew, cast, and the shots and look, none of it would exist if it wasn’t for Adam. He connected the directors and producers on this script to make it come to life.”
Bookstagramers have one of the strongest niche followings on the internet. Not only do they produce book reviews that people count on for their next read, yet they also form an online community. Two of these bookstagramers are Montrealers from AOS Publishing named Anna Reda and Cassandra Corso. Both of their opinions on books — whether good or bad — has gathered Reda a following of 5,000 people and Corse almost 1,500 respectively. More than that, Reda and Corso highlight underrepresented voices and share their passion for literature.
“Reading is like a relationship in my eyes,” Anna told The Suburban. “I love contemporary romance because it is interesting to see how each author reaches a happily ever after with their characters. Having a book blog is a great way to share awesome books.”
“I like to keep my options very open when it comes to the books I read,” Cassandra said. “But I do gravitate more towards books written by women, BIPOC, and LQBTQIA+ writers. I also like to further research the authors behind the works so that I can get a taste for who they are outside of their pages. I go with authors who mean well and that I genuinely want to support.”
Building off that, micro-influencers are great people to have for your business due to the simple reason that they are just as passionate about seeing it thrive. But influencers become influencers through human connections. And that’s what Rechie Wong exhibits with his story — a bodybuilder and online coach that has worked with companies like Rise and Jed North.
“Training and fitness have given me confidence and allowed me to find happiness within myself,” Rechie told The Suburban. “And being able to help others is an incredible feeling.”
Undeniably, there are Montrealers who have a positive online impact. No matter if it’s a book recommendation, helping a company, a film production, or inspiring people to be happy, it’s fair to say that Montreal micro-influencers are great advocates here and beyond the city.
